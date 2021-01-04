Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,770 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 109,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

GNR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 125,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,438. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

