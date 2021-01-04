Boltwood Capital Management Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.51 on Monday, hitting $1,726.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,588.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,799.96.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.