Boltwood Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. 8,327,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

