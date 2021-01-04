Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.74.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

