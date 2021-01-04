Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $65.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $247.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

