Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 519,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,513. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

