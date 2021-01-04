Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Achieves $715,399.71

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.95 or 0.00038479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $715,399.71 and $103,949.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00271507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00531574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00283948 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

