Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 52.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $131,772.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.