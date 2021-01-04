Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.