BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.00

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,399 shares of company stock worth $7,212,059 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

