Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BRDCY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. 83,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,552. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

