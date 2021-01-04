Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares during the period.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

