Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.41

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.41 and last traded at $151.51, with a volume of 641865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

