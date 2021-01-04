Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FMR LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

