Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to announce sales of $45.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.73 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $163.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.63. 141,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

