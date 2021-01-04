Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $6,437,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $100.55.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

