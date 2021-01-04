Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $181.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.44 million and the lowest is $180.04 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $186.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $725.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.43 million to $726.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $731.44 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $732.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. 671,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.