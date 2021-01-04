Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce sales of $865.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $866.32 million and the lowest is $864.89 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $780.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,440. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,130 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,464. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

