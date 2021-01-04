Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,346. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

