Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $772.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $736.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

RMD stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 322,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $6,176,235. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ResMed by 751.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in ResMed by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

