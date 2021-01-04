Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report sales of $83.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $80.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $78.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $323.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $325.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 246,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,503. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.