Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $331.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.54 million and the highest is $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $276.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 146,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,049. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.