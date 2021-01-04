Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €45.28

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.28 ($53.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPW shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of DPW traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.50 ($47.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,197 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

