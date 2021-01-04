Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $19.28

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.