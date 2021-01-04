Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $21.00

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.