Brokerages Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.90 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 291,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.