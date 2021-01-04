Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $20.00

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of PRQR opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

