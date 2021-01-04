Brokerages Set Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target at $9.50

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,867. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.