Brokerages Set Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 527,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.46. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

