Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$30.19

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9833593 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

