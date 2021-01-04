Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $49.60

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $392,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $716,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 1,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

