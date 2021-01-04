BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $18,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $771,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BWXT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 316,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

