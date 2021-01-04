Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BY. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE BY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.