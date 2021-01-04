C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

AI stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

