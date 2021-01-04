Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

