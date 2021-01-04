Cacti Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,784,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $199,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $109,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 36,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

