Cacti Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 2,041,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,068,863. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

