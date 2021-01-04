Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.93. 21,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

