Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

