Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

PBL traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at C$40,687.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

