Carbon (CRBN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,267.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Carbon has a market cap of $528,287.15 and $183,267.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

