Cardano (ADA) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $6.50 billion and $3.34 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016693 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001529 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007759 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

