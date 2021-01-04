Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00124385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00544211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144956 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00267144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,517,154 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.