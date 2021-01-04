CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $4.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

CASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.84. 15,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.