Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 73.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 177.6% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $16,115.08 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

