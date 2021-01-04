Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $77.37. 66,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

