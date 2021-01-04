CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

