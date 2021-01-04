Chainlink Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

