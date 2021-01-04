Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.