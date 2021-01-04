Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.