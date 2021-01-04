Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,668 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Legacy Housing worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $54,704.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $962,972. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

